Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FET opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/forum-energy-technologies-fet-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.