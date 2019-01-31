Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 3,331,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,925. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $71.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

