FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued on Sunday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

