Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Insider Pedro Abreu Sells 6,969 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $212,763.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $183,563.46.

On Friday, November 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $186,629.82.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,833,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,414,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,937,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

