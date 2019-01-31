Ford Motor (F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,654,583 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 106,301,871 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,568,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.90 to $9.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

F stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,115,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

