Ford Motor (F) Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.90 to $9.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

