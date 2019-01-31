Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,609 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,814,000 after purchasing an additional 484,133 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,225,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,965. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

