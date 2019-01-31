Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,737 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Editas Medicine worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 204,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $148,744.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,737 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/focused-wealth-management-inc-sells-2737-shares-of-editas-medicine-inc-edit.html.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.