Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 16,084 SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.36% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

