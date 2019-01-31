FMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,631% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of FMC opened at $80.60 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

