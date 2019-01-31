FMC Corp (FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.41. FMC posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 513,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,091. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro acquired 3,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,275.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

