Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Flex’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Flex updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.28 EPS.

Flex stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/flex-flex-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.