Flex (FLEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Flex’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Flex updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.28 EPS.
Flex stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
In related news, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.