Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6,322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $42.58 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $53.02.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

