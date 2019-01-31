Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,864 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.24.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 136,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $16,161,156.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,866,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,172,290.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $2,823,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716,383 shares of company stock valued at $126,899,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

