Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,380,000 after buying an additional 1,448,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

