Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,284,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,659,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,620,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,024 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,084,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,106,000. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.49.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/fiserv-inc-fisv-position-increased-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.