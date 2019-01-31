Fiserv (FISV) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $85.21 price target on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Edward Jones lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.49.

FISV opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fiserv has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $85.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $3,699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,674,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 549,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 177,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

