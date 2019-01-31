First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FDEU opened at $14.13 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

