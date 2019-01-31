First Republic Bank (FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $813.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.80 million to $825.50 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $720.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

FRC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,973. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

