First National Trust Co Has $263,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $144.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/first-national-trust-co-has-263000-holdings-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.