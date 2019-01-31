First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,761 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Robert Half International worth $62,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 708.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura dropped their target price on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 216,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

