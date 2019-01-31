First Manhattan Co. Sells 137,400 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.60% of CBIZ worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,129,000 after acquiring an additional 366,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CBIZ by 15,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 136,488 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CBIZ by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.62. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 44,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $880,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 54,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,094,186.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

