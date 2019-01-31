First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Interstate Bancsystem has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,913. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

In related news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $501,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $41,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,611.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $745,898. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

