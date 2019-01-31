First Busey Co. (BUSE) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 131.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 45.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

