Firecoin Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firecoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.01974144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00456437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00021852 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018533 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.