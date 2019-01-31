FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for NAHL Group (NAH)

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of LON:NAH opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Thursday. NAHL Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.75 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.47 ($2.61).

In related news, insider James Saralis purchased 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.40 ($19,599.37).

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

