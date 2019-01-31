Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA)

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,092 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd accounts for 2.2% of Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter worth $3,281,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 161.2% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 81,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,606,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 275,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,860. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

