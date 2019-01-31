Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR)

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 730,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,068 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 352,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 324,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,010. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

