Financial Comparison: Simlatus (SIML) & Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Simlatus has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simlatus and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A -26,286.29% Endeavour Silver -3.86% -2.44% -2.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simlatus and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 1.09 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 1.88 $9.68 million $0.08 27.00

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simlatus and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 1 3 0 2.75

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Simlatus.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Simlatus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

