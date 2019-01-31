FIG Partners Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

BMRC opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 121,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

