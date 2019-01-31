FIG Partners Comments on IBERIABANK Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – FIG Partners issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for IBERIABANK in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac anticipates that the bank will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $91.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.60 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $671,145.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 221,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 31.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 46.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

