Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,801 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in State Street by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.02 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

