Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Trims Holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 122,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,999,000 after buying an additional 90,565 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000.

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,430. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

