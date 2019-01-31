Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Buys 800 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial accounts for 2.4% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX owned 1.49% of Gladstone Commercial worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,850. The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

