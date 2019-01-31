Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Fidelity Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Fidelity Southern has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity Southern to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Fidelity Southern stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Fidelity Southern has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $833.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity Southern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LION shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,977.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

