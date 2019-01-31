Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $52,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,590 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12,015.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 761,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 754,909 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,531,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,026,000 after purchasing an additional 366,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

FIS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $105.44. 6,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,987. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $92.12 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,656,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $9,873,449 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-holdings-trimmed-by-vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.