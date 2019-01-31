Fair Isaac (FICO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $242.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

FICO stock opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle acquired 5,230 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.57 per share, with a total value of $996,681.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 14,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $2,744,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,747,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,980 shares of company stock worth $18,101,522 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

