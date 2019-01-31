Facebook (FB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of FB stock opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,684 shares in the company, valued at $41,972,177.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,552 shares of company stock valued at $61,298,975. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 83.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 86,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morningstar set a $186.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

