Facebook (FB) Given New $163.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $163.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $150.42 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $418.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 3,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $495,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,385,975.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,552 shares of company stock worth $61,298,975 in the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

