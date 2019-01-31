EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after buying an additional 561,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in EZCORP by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
