EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after buying an additional 561,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in EZCORP by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.

EZPW opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.64. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.