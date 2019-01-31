Extreme Networks (EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.45 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 guidance to $0.06-0.13 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $875.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $633,106.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,383,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 420,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,047,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

