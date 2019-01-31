Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Expedia Group has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $139.77.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

