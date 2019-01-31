EVZ Limited (EVZ) Insider Purchases A$24,708.00 in Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) insider Graham Burns acquired 85,200 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,708.00 ($17,523.40).
Shares of EVZ stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.27 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55.
EVZ Company Profile
