EVZ Limited (EVZ) Insider Purchases A$24,708.00 in Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) insider Graham Burns acquired 85,200 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,708.00 ($17,523.40).

Shares of EVZ stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.27 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

EVZ Company Profile

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

