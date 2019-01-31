Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $164.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

