Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 999,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,427,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

