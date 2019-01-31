Euroseas (ESEA) versus Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 3.76% -8.84% -1.87% Scorpio Tankers -37.80% -11.07% -4.05%

This table compares Euroseas and Scorpio Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $42.92 million 0.20 -$6.09 million ($0.38) -1.97 Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million 1.88 -$158.24 million ($4.70) -3.99

Euroseas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euroseas and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers 0 2 7 0 2.78

Euroseas currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.42%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.84%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Euroseas does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Euroseas beats Scorpio Tankers on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

