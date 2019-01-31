Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $3.93 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $423.76 million and $156.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00113976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, LBank, Exrates and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.03094298 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 107,935,073 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, CoinEx, BTC Markets, ZB.COM, EXX, CoinExchange, Coinut, Coinnest, ABCC, ChaoEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Korbit, Bit-Z, FCoin, Poloniex, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Gatehub, Crex24, Koineks, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Coinone, QBTC, Coinroom, CPDAX, Bittrex, BigONE, BCEX, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, Coinhub, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Exmo, Binance, LBank, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Bitsane, CoinBene, OKCoin International, Liquid, Bibox, C2CX, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, HBUS, RightBTC, Coinbase Pro, C-CEX and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

