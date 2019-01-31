Essex Property Trust (ESS) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.24 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.83-13.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.48. 303,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $214.03 and a 52-week high of $276.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.92.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $1,284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,643. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

