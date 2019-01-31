Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (ARCB, AVEO, CRZO, DSG, EGOV, ENTX, EOG, FBC, GE, STBA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 31st:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Diamond S Shipping Group (NYSE:DSG) had its average rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $16.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Entera Bio announced positive feedback and guidance from the FDA regarding its clinical development plan for EB613 (oral Forteo).””

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00.

