eosBLACK (BLACK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,104.00

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One eosBLACK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, DragonEX, BigONE and Bancor Network. eosBLACK has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,104.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eosBLACK has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosBLACK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.01907510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176963 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

eosBLACK Profile

eosBLACK’s genesis date was August 21st, 2018. eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. eosBLACK’s official message board is medium.com/@eosblack . eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosBLACK’s official website is eosblack.io

eosBLACK Token Trading

eosBLACK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Cashierest and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosBLACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosBLACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosBLACK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosBLACK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.